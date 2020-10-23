1/1
Steve Wardell
Steve Wardell

Colton - Steve Wardell, 34 of Colton, SD died Thursday, October 22, 2020. Steve grew up in Sioux Falls, SD, then moved to Colton, SD to raise his family.

Steve was a car enthusiast and loved tinkering in the garage. He was known as a family man and dedicated his life to being the best Daddy to his daughter, Kaylee.

Visitation for Steve will be from 12:00 - 1:00 pm Wednesday at Miller Funeral Home, Main Avenue location. Private memorial services will be held for family and close friends. A live stream of the service will begin at 1:00 pm Wednesday on the Miller Funeral Home You Tube channel. You may access this live stream by going to https://youtu.be/_WzroR4UIN8.

The family requests masks be worn and social distancing protocols to be followed when attending the visitation.

www.millerfh.com






Published in Argus Leader from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2020.
