Steven Austin
Garretson - Steven M. Austin, age 71, of Garretson, passed away on Monday, February 17, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family. Funeral services will begin at 2:00 PM Saturday, February 22, 2020, at Zion Lutheran Church, Garretson. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7:00 PM Friday, at the Minnehaha Funeral Home, Garretson.
Steve is survived by his wife, Gail, Garretson; daughters: Michelle Ann (Chad) Powers, Woodstock, and April Kay (Nick) Rerick, Sioux Falls; grandchildren: Austin, Lauren, and Erin Powers, and Mason and Mia Rerick; great-grandson, Andrew Dagel; sister-in-law, Sharon Austin, Sioux Falls; and longtime friend, Ted Tonkinson. He was preceded in death by his parents, and brothers, Jerry and Richard.
Published in The Argus Leader from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020