Resources
More Obituaries for Steven Austin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Steven Austin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Steven Austin Obituary
Steven Austin

Garretson - Steven M. Austin, age 71, of Garretson, passed away on Monday, February 17, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family. Funeral services will begin at 2:00 PM Saturday, February 22, 2020, at Zion Lutheran Church, Garretson. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7:00 PM Friday, at the Minnehaha Funeral Home, Garretson.

Steve is survived by his wife, Gail, Garretson; daughters: Michelle Ann (Chad) Powers, Woodstock, and April Kay (Nick) Rerick, Sioux Falls; grandchildren: Austin, Lauren, and Erin Powers, and Mason and Mia Rerick; great-grandson, Andrew Dagel; sister-in-law, Sharon Austin, Sioux Falls; and longtime friend, Ted Tonkinson. He was preceded in death by his parents, and brothers, Jerry and Richard.

minnehahafuneralhome.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Steven's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -