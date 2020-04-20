|
|
Steven Beaty
Sioux Falls - Steven W. Beaty, 44, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, died unexpectedly from an unknown medical event on April 19, 2020. Private family services will be held Friday, April 24, 2020, with interment at Hills of Rest Cemetery in Sioux Falls. A public service will be held once gathering concerns have ceased. Additional obituary and online guestbook are available at www.georgeboom.com
Left to cherish his memory are his mother, Linda (Brian Olson) Arter of Sioux Falls; sister, Amy (Michael) Teeslink of Sioux Falls; brothers, Jeremy (Stephanie) Beaty of Sioux Falls, Justin (Courtney) Beaty of Georgia, and Jordan (Amanda) Beaty of Georgia; grandparents, Helen Robson of Sioux Falls and Bill and Gerry Beaty of Georgia; and his cherished nieces and nephews whom he adored.
He was preceded in death by his father, Mark Beaty; and grandfather, Paul Robson.
Published in The Argus Leader from Apr. 20 to Apr. 22, 2020