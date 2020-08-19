1/1
Steven E. Rice
Steven E Rice

Worthing - Steven Euegene Rice, 47, died from the result of a heart attack on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020. Visitation will be held from 6-8 PM on Friday at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory in Sioux Falls. His funeral service will be 10 AM Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020 at the funeral home. Please go to www.georgeboom.com for a link to view his funeral service online and a more complete obituary.

Steve is survived by his brother, Chad (Teresa Matthews) Flier; nieces, Mercedes, Adison and Courtney Flier; mother, Linda Flier and her husband, David; two aunts, Darla Rice and Denise Rice; uncles, David (Sharyl) Rice, Don (Dawn) Rice, Doug "Doc" Rice, and Darrell Rice; and a host of other relatives and many friends. Steve was preceded in death by his father, Dale E. Rice; grandparents, Euegene and Lorraine Rice; and his grandmother, Phyllis Harris.






Published in Argus Leader from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
George Boom Funeral Home
AUG
22
Funeral service
10:00 AM
George Boom Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
(605) 336-1454
