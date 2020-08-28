Steven Eric Rosenwald



Newark, DE - Steven Eric Rosenwald, age 63, of Newark, Delaware, passed away August 24, 2020 at his home.



Steve was born to Rodger and Lucy Rosenwald on March 29, 1957 in Sioux Falls, SD. He graduated from Washington High School, went on to get a Master's Degree at USD Vermillion SD, and his PhD in Analytical Chemistry at UC Riverside CA. Steve worked in cancer research until 2009 and then went on to work at the United States Patent Office as Chemistry related patent examiner.



Steve married his wife Julae on February 29, 1996. In his free time Steve was an avid guitar player, he enjoyed his pet cats, collected rare rocks, and loved astronomy. He loved to play fantasy football every year with family and friends. Steve enjoyed following and debating politics.



Steve is survived by his wife Julae, his sister Sue (Dave) Greenlee (Garretson, SD), son Jason Rosenwald (Chesapeake, VA), daughter Heather Rosenwald (Parker, SD), stepson Chris (Jaime) Bulson (Fargo, ND), stepdaughter Kim (Clint) Skog (Fargo, ND). Nine grandchildren, Carter and Kylie Rosenwald, Ashley Rosenwald, Nick Muller, Emersyn, Katelyn and Haley Bulson, Sophie and Oliver Skog. Steve also recently became a "young" great grandfather when Harper Marie was born.



Steve was preceded in death by his parents Lucy and Rodger Rosenwald of Sioux Falls, SD.



Services will be private.









