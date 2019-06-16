Services
HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME
4800 S MINNESOTA AVE
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
(605) 334-9640
Committal
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
12:00 PM
Mt Pleasant Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Steven Hall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Steven Hall

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Steven Hall Obituary
Steven Hall

Sioux Falls, SD - Steven Harry Hall, 64, of Sioux Falls, passed away May 4 after a courageous battle with cancer. He is survived by 2 sisters, Char (Randy) Wilson, Cedar Park, TX, Loreen (Brad) Mousel, Sioux Falls, and a brother , Loren Hall, Sioux Falls. Steven was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Karen Hall. A casual committal service will be held Saturday, June 22, at 12:00 at Mt Pleasant Cemetery. www.heritagesfsd.com
Published in The Argus Leader on June 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now