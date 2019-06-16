|
Steven Hall
Sioux Falls, SD - Steven Harry Hall, 64, of Sioux Falls, passed away May 4 after a courageous battle with cancer. He is survived by 2 sisters, Char (Randy) Wilson, Cedar Park, TX, Loreen (Brad) Mousel, Sioux Falls, and a brother , Loren Hall, Sioux Falls. Steven was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Karen Hall. A casual committal service will be held Saturday, June 22, at 12:00 at Mt Pleasant Cemetery. www.heritagesfsd.com
Published in The Argus Leader on June 16, 2019