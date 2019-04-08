|
Steven Hart
Sioux Falls - Steven William Hart, 74, died Friday, April 5, 2019. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at the Church of St. Mary in Sioux Falls. Visitation will begin at 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, with family present from 6:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls. A Liturgical Wake Service will follow the visitation at 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will take place at 2:30 p.m., Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at St. Thomas Cemetery in Madison, SD.
Steven William Hart was born on December 23, 1944 in Winterset, IA. Steve was the oldest of seven children. He graduated from Dowling High School in Des Moines and attended Drake University. His career was spent in machining and tool and die engineering. He retired from Sioux Steel Company of Sioux Falls in 2009. Steve found great fulfillment from his volunteer work with the Lions Club. He championed Helen Keller's challenge to the Lions to be the "Knights of the Blind" throughout the United States. He also volunteered with the South Dakota Association of the Blind (SDAB) and served as their treasurer for 13 years. Steve was honored by the SDAB for his many contributions as the recipient of the 2014 Gus Zachte Memorial Award: "For years of loyal service behind the scenes to the blind and visually impaired of South Dakota."
Steve married Chelle Foley on July 6, 2002. Chelle and Steve shared their volunteer work with SDAB and were active members of St. Mary's Catholic Church. They enjoyed attending concerts and movies, traveling to see family and friends, biking on their side-by-side tandem bike and especially the company of their beloved dog, Jack of Harts. Steve's friends and family benefitted from one of Steve's favorite pastimes: grilling on the huge pig roaster that he built himself and moved from weddings to graduation parties.
Steve was preceded in death by his parents, Forrest and Genevieve (Ross) Hart, a brother, Mark, a sister, Suzanne Renneck and a dear granddaughter, Emma Josephine Hart.
Steve is survived by his loving wife, Chelle, brothers Mike (Susan), Doug (Mary Jane), Leon (Cheryl), sister Michelle Eckstein, sons Steven (Jessie) and Brian (Jamie), daughters, Karen and Sara and seven grandchildren. An online guestbook is available at www.georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader on Apr. 8, 2019