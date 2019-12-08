|
Steven Hatlestad
Garretson, SD - Steven Paul Hatlestad, age 70, died on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at his home in Garretson of natural causes. A memorial visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory in Sioux Falls with the family present to greet friends from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM. A memorial service will begin at 10:00 AM on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers please consider making a memorial donation to the McCrossan Boys Ranch in Sioux Falls or a charity of your choosing.
Grateful for having shared his life are his wife, Sharyl Hatlestad, Garretson, SD; three children, Staci Grevillius, Mary Esther, FL, Michael (Daisy) Hatlestad, Sioux Falls, SD and Andrew Hatlestad, Portland, OR; four grandchildren: Alex, Gabby, Evan and Kora; his mother, Madeline Hatlestad, Sioux Falls, SD; four siblings, Cheryl (Jerry) Larson, Brandon, SD, Karen Fernengel, Leavenworth, KS, David Hatlestad, Minneapolis, MN and Peter (Brenda) Hatlestad, Garretson, SD; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Steven was preceded in death by his father, Paul Olin Hatlestad; and brother-in-law, Rick Fernengel.
A more complete obituary is available at www.georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader from Dec. 8 to Dec. 9, 2019