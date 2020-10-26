Steven Holmvig



Pillager - Steven Daniel Holmvig, age 60 of Pillager died on October 21, 2020 at the Bethany Good Samaritan Society in Brainerd. He was born in Crosby on October 15, 1960 to Stanley and LaVerne (Beseman) Holmvig.



Steve held a managerial position with 33 years of service for Sioux Falls Cable, Commscope, Charter and Consolidated Telecommunication Companies. He was a member of Salem Lutheran Church in Deerwood, a former mentor with Kinship Partners and past board member, MN Teen Challenge Mentor, a former Junior Achievement Instructor, board member of North Central Cable Association, helped with fund raising for the Special Olympics, was a member of Noon Sertomans in Sioux Falls, SD and was a recipient of the MTA Humanitarian Award in 2005.



Steve is survived by his wife Marilyn; one son, Eric (Ally) Holmvig of Brainerd; one daughter, Amy (Adam) Hofmann of Ironton; step-son, Jonathan Alstrup of Las Vegas, NV; two brothers, Randy (Lori) Holmvig of Aitkin, and Scott (Lynn) Holmvig of Sauk Rapids; one sister, Sherri (Ed) Godfrey of Deerwood; and four grandchildren; and many special extended family members.



Steve is preceded in death by his parents, Stanley and LaVerne Holmvig; and step-daughter, Kristi Alstrup.



Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 30, 2020 at the Salem Lutheran Church in Deerwood. Burial will be at the Scandia Cemetery in Deerwood. A visitation will be held on Thursday at the Koop Funeral Home in Crosby from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday. The service can be heard on Broad Band Radio 100.9 FM in the church parking lot or on the facebook page for Salem Lutheran Church, Deerwod.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store