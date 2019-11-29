Services
Lennox - Steven Javers, 69, Lennox, died Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 at Ava's House Hospice, Sioux Falls, following complications of a brain aneurysm in 2000 and a recent stroke. He was born in 1950 to Raymond and Katie (Nordmann) Javers. He grew up near Lennox and graduated from Chancellor High in 1968. He farmed, worked at the local bowling alley and had worked as a bartender at the Lennox Legion. Survivors: siblings: Kevin Javers, Lennox, Gale (Dan) Wray, Sioux Falls and Alda (Darwin) Miller, Sioux Falls. Services will begin at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4 at Germantown Presbyterian Church, rural Chancellor. Visitation with the family present will be 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, at Dindot-Klusmann Funeral Home, Lennox. dindotklusmann.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019
