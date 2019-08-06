Services
HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME
4800 S MINNESOTA AVE
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
(605) 334-9640
Steven Long
Steven Long

Steven Long Obituary
Steven Long

Sioux Falls, SD - Steven Long, 68, passed away peacefully on July 24, 2019.

Family will be present for visitation on Thursday, August 8, 2019 from 4:00-6:00 p.m. at the Harrisburg Funeral Chapel,110 E Willow St, Harrisburg, SD.

Steven will be lovingly remembered by his wife Char Long, brother and sister in laws; Valerie (Erwin) Heber, Flo (Bob) deBoer , Ardell (Nancy) Prins; Nieces and Nephews; Jennifer (Richard) Cobb, Melissa (Derick) Nelson, Jonathan deBoer, Anna (Ryan) DeHamer, Meagan (Matt) Heber, and Alex Prins; great nieces, Gabi and Lilly Cobb.

Steven was preceded in death by his parents Cecil and Magdalena Long.

www.heritagesfsd.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Aug. 6, 2019
