HAWARDEN, IA - Steven Mark Nelson died unexpectedly on Tuesday May 26th 2020 in his home.



Steven was born on July 13, 1953 to the parents of Richard and June Nelson of Trent, SD. He graduated from Dell Rapids High School and resided in Dell Rapids, SD for many years before moving to Luverne, MN, and in his later years to Hawarden, IA.



Steven was a hard-working man that always took the time to teach others what he knew. He had a passion for taking care of animals and spending time outdoors. Steven also loved listening to country music and was an avid Waylon Jennings fan.



Steven had 4 children, Samuel Nelson (Eliza), Jessica Feldick (Christopher), Brennan Nelson (Ava), and Quintin Nelson; 10 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild.



We will have a small celebration of life on Saturday June 13th 1pm - 4pm at the Big Sioux Shelter House 4051 Cherry Ave. Hawarden, IA



**Due to COVID-19 please do your part in social distancing, as we can only have 20 people at the shelter at a time**



The Porter Funeral Home in Hawarden is assisting the family.









