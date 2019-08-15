|
|
Steven Pedersen
Sioux Falls - Steven C. Pedersen, age 61, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota and formerly of Sheldon, Iowa, who passed away on Sunday, August 11, 2019 at his home in Sioux Falls, SD. His Memorial Service will be 2:30 P.M. on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at the Vander Ploeg Funeral Home in Sheldon with Rev. Aaron L. Deutsch ~ officiating.
Burial will be at St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery in Sheldon.
Visitation will be from 1:30 P.M. until the time of Service on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at the Vander Ploeg Funeral Home in Sheldon.
Memorials may be directed to the and Hospice of Sioux Falls, SD.
Arrangements are under the care of Vander Ploeg Funeral Home in Sheldon.
Steven Craig Pedersen the son of Glenn A. and Marilyn J. (Jacobsen) Pedersen, was born June 30, 1958 in Sheldon, Iowa. Steve worked for several Architectural firms in Sioux Falls, SD and in North Dakota before opening his own business By Design, LLC in Sioux Falls.
Steve is survived by his sister, Susan and her husband, Kelly Higgins of Arvada, Colorado; a brother, Bradley Pedersen of Sheldon, Iowa and a sister-in-law, Kari Pedersen of Sheldon, Iowa.
Published in The Argus Leader on Aug. 15, 2019