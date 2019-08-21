|
|
Steven Reecy
Sioux Falls - Steven Anthony Reecy, 65, died on August 19, 2019 at Firesteel Health Care Community in Mitchell, SD. A memorial service celebrating Steven's life will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at the George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory in Sioux Falls, SD with visitation beginning at 1 PM followed by a memorial service at 2 PM. In lieu of flowers please consider a memorial donation to the ().
Grateful for having shared his life are his wife, Sandie Reecy; son, Rolf Woelber; sister, Jackie (Jim) Doyle, St. Louis Park, MN; two brothers-in-law: Tim (Misti) Mills, Gregory, SD and Terry Mills, Rapid City, SD; uncle, Eugene (Agnes) Reecy, Edgemont, SD; three aunts: Myrtle Stickle, Watertown SD, Carol Stickles and Loretta Stickles both of Sioux Falls, SD; and a host of cousins and other relatives.
Steven was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Marlys Reecy; and one son, Joseph Woelber. A more complete obituary is available at www.georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader on Aug. 21, 2019