Auburn, CA - Steven Roy Carlson, age 66, passed away peacefully at home in Auburn, CA on September 3, 2019 after a brave battle with brain cancer. He was preceded in death by his father, Roy G. Carlson. He is survived by his wife Janet Carlson, mother Adeline Carlson, sister Rona (Tim) Dornbusch, nieces Shannon Fox, Brooke Barhite, and Kelly Dornbusch and their children. Steven was born on June 13, 1953 in Sioux Falls, SD. He graduated from Lincoln High School and worked as an Orthotist in Auburn, CA before retiring in 2013. Steven endured many health challenges during his lifetime, but lived his life with grace, dignity and humor. He was an incredible friend to many and will be deeply missed. A private family service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Argus Leader from Sept. 27 to Sept. 29, 2019