Steven Urban Dreyer
Sioux Falls - Steven Urban Dreyer, age 50, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Wednesday, July 24th, 2019. Steven Urban Dreyer was born in Sioux Falls, SD on September 16th, 1969 to Charles "Chuck" and Mariel (Monen) Dreyer.
Steve is survived by his daughters: Megan (Rick) Woodring of Tea, SD and Samantha (Todd) Casper of La Crosse, WI; 7 grandchildren: Drake, Tyler, Owen, Mason, Ruger, Marli, and Malcolm; his five brothers: Mike, Pat (Carol), Jeff, Billy (Billie Jo), and Greg (Bonnie) Dreyer all of Sioux Falls; long time friends: Gus Conroy, Mike Rinder and the Iron Creek Family; lots of nieces and nephews; great-uncles and extended family. He is preceded in death by his parents: Chuck and Mariel Dreyer; brothers: Randy Dreyer and Todd Dreyer, sisters: Stephanie Dreyer and Mary Sievert; and nephews: Matthew Dreyer and Isiah Leiss.
Visitation will be from 9:30AM-10:30AM on Wednesday, July 31st, 2019 at Barnett-Lewis Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow on Wednesday at 10:30 AM. A complete obituary is available at barnett-lewis.com.
Published in The Argus Leader on July 28, 2019