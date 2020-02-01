Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
11:00 AM
Our Savior's Lutheran Church
Susan Albers Obituary
Susan Albers

Sioux Falls - Susan Albers, 72, of Sioux Falls, SD, passed away on Friday, January 31, 2020, at the Sanford Medical Center.

Grateful for having shared her life are her sons David (Elizabeth) Albers, Sioux Falls, SD, Bruce (Erin) Albers-Bradfeldt, Sioux Falls, SD; daughters Cathleen (Robbi) Jaton, Hartford, SD, Amy (Rob) Forster, Sioux Falls, SD; brothers Jim (Janice) Starnes, Montrose, SD, Rick Starnes, Humboldt, SD; nine grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends.

Visitation with the family present will be from 5 to 7 pm on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at Miller Funeral Home, 507 South Main Avenue. A funeral service will be held at 11 am on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at Our Savior's Lutheran Church with private burial at the Humboldt Cemetery.

www.millerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020
