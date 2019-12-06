|
Susan Anawski Reilly
Sioux Falls - Susan Kay Anawski-Reilly, 54, passed away on December 4th, 2019 at Avera Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls, surrounded by her family after a courageous and short battle with Pancreatic Cancer. Visitation will be Monday, December 9, 2019 at 4:00 PM with a Prayer Service at 7:00 PM at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory in Sioux Falls. Funeral services will be 10:00 AM on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers please consider making a memorial donation in Susan's name to of South Dakota, 4000 W. 17th St., Sioux Falls, SD 57104 www.southdakota.wish.org/donate or the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society, 3720 E. Benson Rd., Sioux Falls, SD 57104 www.sfhumanesociety.com/donate-online.
Grateful for having shared her life are her husband, Jeff Reilly; her fur-baby, MaiCie; parents, Tom and Pat Anawski; siblings, Mike Anawski, Terri (Reed) Strom, Toni (Tim) Dahmen and Todd (Amy) Anawski; mother-in-law, Sharon Hinrichs; father-in-law, Bob (Sharon) Reilly; Jeff's siblings, Brenda (Bob) Jarding, Jerry Reilly, Lisa (Chad) Rosebrock, Lisa Haensel, and Robert Reilly Jr.; nieces and nephews: Kinsey, Carson and Keeley Strom, Landon, Kira, Mara and Taya Dahmen, Abby, Hannah, Carter and Max Anawski, Amy Jarding, Sarah (Alex) Schroeder, Becky (Hunter) Obrigewitch, Morgan Jarding, Ryan Hinrichs, Daris (Elizabeth) Reynolds, Chris (Jill) Shelton, Abby Miles, MaKenzie and Brooke Haensel; ex-husband, Eric Trooien; a host of other relatives and many, many, many friends.
Susan was preceded in death by her father-in-law, Dale Hinrichs; aunt, Carol Anawski; and her fur-babies, Maddie, Bonnie, Clyde and Dipper. A more complete obituary is available at www.georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019