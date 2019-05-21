|
|
Susan "Betty" Hare
Wentworth, SD - Susan Elizabeth "Betty" Hare, 100, of Wentworth, passed away May 18, at Heritage Senior Living in Madison, where she has been a resident for the past 7 years. Betty was born in Garretson, SD. on November 11, 1918, the day World War I ended, to parents, Enid and Otho Shafer. Betty moved with her family to Wentworth as a sixth grader. She graduated from Wentworth High School in 1936.
On March 20, 1937, she married Clifford D. Hare at the First Presbyterian Church in Sioux Falls. For nearly all of their 75 years of marriage, they owned and together lovingly farmed the family homestead farm south west of Wentworth. Together they raised 3 children, Kathleen (Larry) Cross, Richard (Cassie), and Joyce (Kenny) Alfson. Clifford died March 13, 2012.
Betty was a lifetime member of the First Presbyterian Church in Wentworth, joining when she was 13 years old. Over the years she was actively involved in many areas of leadership within the church. Through her involvement with community she was an influence to many young people. Betty also served in many community organizations and enjoyed her neighborhood friendships. After retirement, Clifford and Betty enjoyed traveling with their travel trailer and spent many winters in Wickenberg, AZ.
Survivors include her three grateful children, 12 grandchildren, Carrie (Jim) Keller, Susan Alfson, Abby (Doug) Carrow, Kristeen Johanson, Christopher (Rhonda) Cross, Thomas (Debra) Alfson, Roderick (James) Johanson , Daniel (Misty) Alfson, Jason (Brenda), Clifford D. Hare II and Betsy Alfson Jonas, Paul (Jenna) Lindberg, Katie (Dustin) Woodward, Jill (Stephen) Carroll. Great grandchildren, James Murray, Ian Dosland, Alec Dosland, Casey Schaub, Kayla Radunz, Sarah Sherman, Hannah Keller, John, Lucas and Nicholas Wallace, Tibby Dotterweich, Katey Hare, Nathan Winesburg, Dakota Alfson, Megan Cross, Libby Alfson and many step-great grandchildren, two great great grandchildren, Oliver Dosland and Ryker Wallace and four step great great grandchildren, one sister-in-law Dolores Hare, and many loving nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, three brothers, Howard, Robert, Al and one sister Maxine Bloker, one grandchild, Kathy Michelle Hare and son-in-law, Larry Cross.
Published in The Argus Leader on May 21, 2019