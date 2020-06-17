Susan Hazel (Stoltzman) Rollings



Susan Hazel (Stoltzman) Rollings or Sue as she liked to be called passed away in Mesa, Az. on June 7, 2020 from complications related to a long courageous battle with lung disease



Sue was born on June 26, 1947 to Rudolph and Chrystal Stoltzman.



She married Nick Rollings on June 19, 2010. They shared a loving and Happy marriage.



Sue has 3 children from a previous marriage. Ronald (Michelle) Stoltzman from Bedford, IN., Lisa Korf from Loveland, Co. and Jason (Andrea) Stoltzman from Sioux Falls, SD.



She has 10 grandchildren Twany (Weston) Brewer; Kyle Brewer: Megan (Tyler) Shaw; Cameran Wilking: Ty Ruiz; Dystany Aragon; Jason James; Landen Brewer: Jada Brewer and Brecken Brewer. She has 8 great grandchildren.



Sue is survived by her sisters: June (Bill Erfmier) Sorrel from Columbus, ID; Cheryl (Todd) Simonson from Caney, OK.; Gail (Tom) Norris from Mankato, MN. and Jackie (Dave) Fideler from Sioux Falls, SD. Brothers; Robert (Pam Borviak Stoltzman and Alvin (LuAnn Waltermann) Stoltzman both from North Mankato,MN. and also Kirt (Glenda) Stoltzman from Kingston, OK.



She has several nieces and nephews.



Sue lived life to its fullest. She enjoyed spending time with her husband, Nick and her family and friends.



She was preceded in death by her parents;Sisters; Marlene Yowell, Marilyn Mortland, Ann flatequal, Dorothy Stoltzman and Barbara Stoltzman ; brothers: George Stoltzman and Butch Stoltzman.



Services and a Celebration of Life will be held June 27,2020 at Terrace Park (West Shelter) in Sioux Falls from 2-5 pm.









