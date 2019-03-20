|
Susan "Sue" Kae Thorson
Sioux Falls - Susan "Sue" Kae Thorson, 66, passed away March 18, 2019 at Avera McKennan Hospital.
Survivors include her husband, Clare; son, Donnie, grandchildren, Morgan, Carter, and Ross Thorson; one brother, Harry (Jenny) Max, Rapid City, SD; three sisters, Cindy (Bobby) Schaeffer, Hills, MN, Candy Hurley, Paulina, IA, Terry (Terry) Pravecek, Sioux Falls, SD; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Sue was preceded in death by her parents; son, Danny; grandparents; brother, Armand; niece, Leana Mae Westover; and sister-in-law, Faye Knodel.
A memorial service will be held 10:30 am Friday, March 22, 2019 at Heritage Funeral Home. Visitation with family present will be one hour prior to the service. Interment will be at the Garden of Memories Cemetery, Yankton, SD.www.heritagesfsd.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Mar. 20, 2019