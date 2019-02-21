|
Susan Kay Stonefield Malenke
Sioux Falls - Susan Kay Stonefield Malenke, 60, of Sioux Falls passed away on Monday, February 11th 2019. She was born to Walter "Scotty" and Maurine Stonefield in Madison, South Dakota on March 6th, 1958. She grew up on the farm outside of Oldham, South Dakota and moved into Oldham in 1966. Susan graduated from Oldham High School in 1976 and completed her nursing degree in 1984. After she graduated from nursing school, Susan's career took her to many different cities including, Aberdeen, Sioux Falls, Minneapolis, Chamberlain, Stickney, and then back to Sioux Falls for the remainder of her life. Susan's heart lay in caring for others as she worked in various nursing fields such as asthma and allergy, OB/GYN, ENT, and provided in home care through Visiting Angels. She always had a passion to help others. Susan loved to spend time with her family, friends, and her dogs.
Survivors include husband Larry Malenke, son Corey (Jessica) Leonhardt Stonefield, and daughters Ashley Dolly and Rebecca Steiner. Grandchildren include Isaac and Nolan Stonefield. Sisters Mary (Dean) Johnson and Nancy (James) Carmody, and brother Michael Stonefield, and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents Walter and Maurine (Leighton) Stonefield.
A memorial service with close family will be held in the Spring at the Oldham Cemetery in Oldham, SD.
May she rest in peace.
Published in The Argus Leader on Feb. 21, 2019