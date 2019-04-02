Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
6:30 PM - 9:00 PM
Ft. Pierre, SD
Pierre - Susan Mollison, 72, of Pierre, died Sunday, March 31 at Touchmark at All Saints in Sioux Falls. A Celebration of Life will be held from 6:30-9pm, Saturday, April 6 at Drifters in Ft. Pierre.

She is survived by her husband Jim; stepchildren: Deborah Davis, Sue and Dean Goebel and John and Sue Mollison; brother John Tessier; sister Christine Buche; 9 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, step daughter Vickie Mollison Woodward and grandson Jered Goebel.

Memorials may be directed to the South Dakota Discovery Center, Pierre/Ft. Pierre Boys and Girls Club and South Dakota Special Olympics.
Published in The Argus Leader on Apr. 2, 2019
