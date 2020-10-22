Susan Theobald
Sioux Falls -
Susan Ann Theobald died peacefully Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Ava's Hospice House in Sioux Falls, SD after several years of fighting cancer.
Sue was employed in the Radiology Department in each city in which she resided. She celebrated 50 years in her profession and retired from Sanford Hospital in 2007.
Sue enjoyed her family, traveling and time with many precious friends. Sue was also a diehard, win or lose Minnesota Vikings fan.
Survivors include sons Thomas and John, and daughter Mary; daughters-in-law Tami, Jodi, and Alicia; and grandchildren Michael, Christopher (Cassie) Matthew, Makenzie, Mikaela, Elizabeth and Sam.
She was preceded in death by her husband Charles, daughter Nancy Bloechl, grandson Chad, her parents, and her brother Dave.
Sue was a member of St. Michael's parish.
Memorials may be given to Ava's Hospice House, the American Cancer Society
or the memorial of choice in her memory.
Funeral Mass 10:30 am Monday, October 26, 2020 with family present one hour prior to mass at St. Michael Catholic Church, 1600 S. Marion Road, Sioux Falls, SD. Inurnment 11:00 am Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Hills of Rest Cemetery, Sioux Falls, SD. www.MillerFH.com