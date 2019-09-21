|
Susan Vander Woude
Sioux Falls - Susan Ann Vander Woude, 77, of Sioux Falls, died Wednesday, September 18th at Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls.
Susan A. Wagner was born November 6, 1941 at Sioux Falls, SD. She grew up in Sioux Falls where she received her education, graduating from Cathedral High School in 1960.
On October 19, 1962 she was united in marriage with Cecil J. Vander Woude at St. Joseph Cathedral in Sioux Falls. Following their marriage, the couple lived in Sioux Falls. Susan was living in Sioux Falls at the time of her death.
Grateful for having shared her life are her husband, Cecil "Corky" Vander Woude of Sioux Falls; one son, Jeff (Jackie) Vander Woude also of Sioux Falls; two grandchildren, Mackenzie and Kolby Vander Woude; and two sisters, Patricia Shoop of Tampa, FL and Mary Kathryn Vandel of Pierre, SD. Susan was preceded in death by her parents.
Funeral Mass will begin 10:00 am Monday at the Cathedral of St. Joseph. Visitation with the family will be from 5:00 - 7:00 pm Sunday at Miller Funeral Home Westside Chapel with a Wake Service beginning at 7:00 pm.
Published in The Argus Leader on Sept. 21, 2019