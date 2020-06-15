Susan Vetch
Sioux Falls - Susan "Sue" Vetch, 61, of Sioux Falls, SD, passed Saturday at Ava's Hospice House, June 13, 2020. A memorial visitation will be held at Heritage Funeral Home on Friday, June 19 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m.

Mary Vetch, daughter of James and Mary Kenney was born on June 8th, 1959 in Evergreen Park, IL but grew up in Aberdeen SD and Sioux Falls SD where she graduated high school from Lincoln. Sue was an avid baker, cook, sewer, and a wonderful mother which was the most important part of her life. In her free time you could find her baking some of her famous recipes, in her flower garden during the spring and spending quality time with her daughter Lindsey. She was an avid Packers fan and loved cheering on her team on Sundays. She will be deeply missed by all family, friends and everyone who knew her.

Left to cherish her memory are: her daughter Lindsey Vetch, brothers, Brian (Melanie) Keeney, Patrick (Lori) Keeney, Jim Keeney, and a sister Jean (Robert) Papa. She was a fond aunt to many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her mother, father & grandparents.




Published in Argus Leader from Jun. 15 to Jun. 17, 2020.
