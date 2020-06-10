Susan Vinson



Rock Rapids - Susan Vinson age 76 of Rock Rapids, Iowa died Sunday, June 7, 2020 at Lyon Specialty Care in Rock Rapids.



A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers the Vinson family ask that memorial be directed to Rock Rapids United Methodist Church (pew cushion fund).



Susan Jean Vinson was born September 10, 1943 in Forest City, Iowa, the daughter of Carl and June Zehnder. She started school in Sioux Rapids, IA, where her father taught and coached. They moved to Rock Rapids, IA, where she graduated from Central Lyon High School in 1961. During her junior year she began what would become a sixty-year romance with her classmate, Tom Vinson. They were married on December 16, 1961 in Nashua, IA, and remained so until her death 58 ½ years later. They lived in Rock Rapids, IA, moving to Madrid, IA, in 1965 and moved to Spencer, IA, in 1966. They returned to Rock Rapids in 1979.



Sue and Tom where blessed with two children, Randy and Vicki. Sue was an excellent seamstress and for many years owned her own drapery shop in Rock Rapids. She was a member of the United Methodist Church in Rock Rapids, active with P.E.O. and numerous other church activities. She also was a member of the Rock Rapids Professional Business Women, and served as president for the Central Lyon Foundation, Rock Rapids City Council, active for two terms and Rock Rapids Community Affairs Committee. She was an avid reader and loved working outdoors.



Sue is survived by her loving husband, Tom Vinson of Rock Rapids, IA; son, Randy (wife Sara) Vinson of Covington, GA; a daughter, Vicki (husband Russ) Kiel of Alvord, IA; two grandchildren, Claire Vinson and Eli Vinson, both of Covington, GA; two brothers, Chuck (wife Sandi) Zehnder of Branson, MO, and Jon (wife Bette) Zehnder of Lindsborg, KS; two sisters-in-law, Janey Pullen of The Village, FL, and Peg (husband Jay) Underburg of Sioux Falls, SD; and several nieces, nephews and other extended family.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Carl and June (Peckham) Zehnder; parents-in-law, Howard "Craig" and Betty Vinson.









