Susan ZastrowCanton, SD - Susan Raylene Zastrow, age 64, died unexpectedly, Friday, August 14, 2020 at her home in Canton, SD. Visitation, with family present, will be Friday, August 21 from 6-8 p.m. at Heritage Funeral Home in Sioux Falls, SD. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 11 at Bethesda Worship Center, Sheridan, WY with a luncheon afterwards. In lieu of flowers, memorial may be directed to the charity of your choice