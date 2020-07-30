1/1
Susie Trapp
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Susie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Susie Trapp

Hartford, SD - Susie Eloise Trapp, 82, of Hartford passed away on July 29, 2020 at Dougherty Hospice House. Funeral mass will be held at 10:30 am on Monday, August 3 at St. Ann's Catholic Church in Humboldt. Visitation will begin at 5 pm on Sunday with family present and Prayer service at 7 pm at Kinzley Funeral Home, Hartford Chapel, 100 N Mundt Ave, Hartford.

Susie Chaney was born on June 15, 1938 in Earth, TX to Garland and Della (Harms) Chaney. The family moved to South Dakota and eventually settled in Sioux Falls. On September 14, 1957, Susie was united in marriage to John Trapp. She raised her family in Humboldt and later moved to the farm outside of Humboldt in 1976.

Susie was a member of St. Ann's Catholic Church, St. Ann's Altar Society, National Catholic Society of Foresters and Catholic Daughters. She also belonged to the Dakota Harness Club and bowling league at Sports Bowl. Susie loved to play bingo, cook, bake and play cards with family and friends. In her teenage years, she loved to rollerskate and was a carhop at the Barrel in Sioux Falls. She was an avid Minnesota Vikings fan and enjoyed an "occasional" trip to the casino, but most important to Susie was her family.

She is survived by: her husband of 62 years, John Trapp of Hartford; her children, Brenda Grogan of Madison, Angela Johnson (Jeff Stratmeyer) of Montrose, Bryan (Bonnie) Trapp of Sioux Falls, Debbie (Tom) Kogel of Woodstock, GA, Rick Trapp (Kathy Meyer) of Wentworth, Chad (Laura) Trapp of Pierre and Valerie (Schneider) Fouche of Sioux Falls; grandchildren, Lucas Grogan, Lindsay (Eric) Comes, Jeffrey (Lindsay) Branson, Markus (Chelsea) Branson, Chelsea Lewis, Marissa (Caleb) Tilstra, Cody Trapp, Blake Kogel, Tanner (Hannah) Kogel, Rachel Kogel, Taylor Trapp, Tate (Macaela) Trapp, Clark (Crystal) Hoyt, Nikki Hoyt, Levi Hoyt, Shawn Fouche and Vanessa Fouche; great-grandchildren, Emily, Jozlynn, Julia, Landon, Elliot, Emme, Skyye, Jaxon, Taylor, Trinity, Shelby, Lainey, and one on the way, Leighton, due in November; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, a daughter, Paulette, two sisters, Dorothy Mae Gillespie and Gladys Hedges and three brothers, Wayne Chaney, Garland (Bud) Chaney, Jr. and Jim Chaney. www.kinzleyfh.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Argus Leader from Jul. 30 to Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
2
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Kinzley Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
2
Prayer Service
07:00 PM
Kinzley Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
3
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. Ann's Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kinzley Funeral Home
100 N Mundt Ave
Hartford, SD 57033
(605) 425-2621
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kinzley Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved