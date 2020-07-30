Susie Trapp
Hartford, SD - Susie Eloise Trapp, 82, of Hartford passed away on July 29, 2020 at Dougherty Hospice House. Funeral mass will be held at 10:30 am on Monday, August 3 at St. Ann's Catholic Church in Humboldt. Visitation will begin at 5 pm on Sunday with family present and Prayer service at 7 pm at Kinzley Funeral Home, Hartford Chapel, 100 N Mundt Ave, Hartford.
Susie Chaney was born on June 15, 1938 in Earth, TX to Garland and Della (Harms) Chaney. The family moved to South Dakota and eventually settled in Sioux Falls. On September 14, 1957, Susie was united in marriage to John Trapp. She raised her family in Humboldt and later moved to the farm outside of Humboldt in 1976.
Susie was a member of St. Ann's Catholic Church, St. Ann's Altar Society, National Catholic Society of Foresters and Catholic Daughters. She also belonged to the Dakota Harness Club and bowling league at Sports Bowl. Susie loved to play bingo, cook, bake and play cards with family and friends. In her teenage years, she loved to rollerskate and was a carhop at the Barrel in Sioux Falls. She was an avid Minnesota Vikings fan and enjoyed an "occasional" trip to the casino, but most important to Susie was her family.
She is survived by: her husband of 62 years, John Trapp of Hartford; her children, Brenda Grogan of Madison, Angela Johnson (Jeff Stratmeyer) of Montrose, Bryan (Bonnie) Trapp of Sioux Falls, Debbie (Tom) Kogel of Woodstock, GA, Rick Trapp (Kathy Meyer) of Wentworth, Chad (Laura) Trapp of Pierre and Valerie (Schneider) Fouche of Sioux Falls; grandchildren, Lucas Grogan, Lindsay (Eric) Comes, Jeffrey (Lindsay) Branson, Markus (Chelsea) Branson, Chelsea Lewis, Marissa (Caleb) Tilstra, Cody Trapp, Blake Kogel, Tanner (Hannah) Kogel, Rachel Kogel, Taylor Trapp, Tate (Macaela) Trapp, Clark (Crystal) Hoyt, Nikki Hoyt, Levi Hoyt, Shawn Fouche and Vanessa Fouche; great-grandchildren, Emily, Jozlynn, Julia, Landon, Elliot, Emme, Skyye, Jaxon, Taylor, Trinity, Shelby, Lainey, and one on the way, Leighton, due in November; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, a daughter, Paulette, two sisters, Dorothy Mae Gillespie and Gladys Hedges and three brothers, Wayne Chaney, Garland (Bud) Chaney, Jr. and Jim Chaney.