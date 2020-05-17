|
|
Suzanne (Suzi) Olson
Sioux Falls - Suzanne (Suzi) Olson of Sioux Falls went home to her heavenly father on Thursday May 14th, 2020.
Her family asks you to join them in a Celebration of Suzi's life at 10 am on Wednesday May 20, 2020 at Cornerstone Church, 900 E. 41st St Sioux Falls.
Due to Covid 19 concerns the family asks that all in attendance bring and wear protective masks and practice social distancing guidelines. Additionally, Cornerstone Church of Sioux Falls will live stream the services via their You Tube Channel and Facebook.
Suzanne (Suzi) Olson was born to Leland and Margaret Olson on February 18th, 1978 in Freeman, SD. She graduated from Brandon Valley High School in 1996. She expanded her education in business and culinary arts. At the time of her death she was the Key Manager with Paradise Casino's since 2010. She loved all of her colleagues like family.
Suzi lived life out loud. The most amazing infectious laugh, a hysterical sense of humor and a magnetic personality which in Life translated to thousands of lives enriched for having known her.
Her Senior year of High School she was hand selected to do an interview with the President of the United States when he and the first lady visited Brandon. In 2019 she became certified in NLP. During her career, everywhere she worked, she became a manager/leader and major contributor.
Above all Suzi loved friends and family. She was blessed with many friendships that lasted from childhood that were precious to her. She had a special relationship with her Nieces and Nephews and often pulled them together for Movie night and shared her love for cooking, music, dance, travel, exercise, and caring for our environment.
Blessed to have shared her life are her Parents Leland and Margaret Olson of Sioux Falls. Brothers, Scott Olson (Teresa) of Montgomery, IL; Michael Plucker (Kelly) of Sioux Falls. Sister, Amber Olson (Josh) of Sioux Falls. Uncles John Reiter (Patti) of Palm Bay, FL, Edward Reiter of Sioux Falls, Paul Olson of Highland, IN, Stan Olson (Jane) of Canton SD, Ole Olson (Betty) of Sioux Falls. Aunts Pat Koepp of Bel Fouche, SD, Suzi Clark (Jim) of Spirit Lake, Joan Hegge (Ron) of Dell Rapids, SD, Jean Trustee (Jim) of Sioux Falls, Kathy Lukes (Greg) of Sioux Falls, Colleen Adler of Sioux Falls. 10 Nieces and Nephews and 10 Great Nieces and Nephews and numerous Cousins/Great Cousins. Proceeded in death by Grandfathers Leland Olson Sr. and Edward Reiter, Grandmothers Dorothy Beckett and Lavonne Reiter. Uncles Lenny Reiter, Denny Adler and Carl Koepp, Aunty Jody Olson, Cousins Jennifer Olson, Wayne Evans, and David Trustee.
A Memorial fund has been established in lieu of flowers, cards and gifts can be sent to:
Suzi Olson Memorial_c/o Lee & Margy Olson_20205 E. 29th Street North_Sioux Falls, SD 57104.
Published in The Argus Leader from May 17 to May 18, 2020