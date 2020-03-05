Services
Porter Funeral Home
712 10Th St
Hawarden, IA 51023
(712) 551-2712
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
5:30 PM
Friendship Assembly of God Church
Hawarden, IA
Prayer Service
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
7:00 PM
Friendship Assembly of God Church
Hawarden, IA
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
10:30 AM
Friendship Assembly of God Church
Suzie Morehead Obituary
Suzie Morehead

Harrisburg, South Dakota - Suzie Morehead, of Harrisburg, South Dakota, formerly of Hawarden. passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, surrounded by her family.

Visitation with the family will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 8, 2020, with a Prayer Service at 7:00 p.m. at the Friendship Assembly of God Church in Hawarden, Iowa. The Funeral Service will be on Monday, March 9, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. also at Friendship Assembly of God Church with Pastor Richard Bennett and Pastor Fred Gums officiating, with interment to follow at Grace Hill Cemetery in Hawarden. A lunch will be served at the church after the graveside ceremony. The Porter Funeral Home in Hawarden is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent to www.porterfunerahomes.com. The family prefers memorials be directed to Youth for Christ in Hawarden.
Published in The Argus Leader from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020
