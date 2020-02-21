|
Sven Godwin
Sioux Falls - Sven Godwin, died February 19, 2020. He was 26.
Funeral service will be 10:30 am Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at St. John American Lutheran Church, 1912 W. 13th Street with interment at Woodlawn Cemetery.
Family will be present to greet friends 5:00 - 7:00 pm Monday, February 24, at Miller Funeral Home-Downtown, 507 S. Main Ave.
Sven Vaughn Godwin was born December 1, 1993 at Minot Air Force Base in North Dakota to Lars Godwin and Kari (Dynneson) Clark. He attended Sioux Falls public schools and graduated from Lincoln Senior High School in 2012.
Sven's eyes told his story and his smile warmed the heart of anyone he met. Sven was passionate about music. He was gifted with a beautiful voice; Sven was most free when he was playing his guitar, piano and creating his own music. His lyrics often reflected inner emotions as his music relieved him of life's burdens. In sharing his gift he enlightened and brightened the lives of all who loved him.
Sven was a member of St. John American Lutheran Church.
Survivors: Grateful for having shared his life are his mother, Kari Clark, Darin Palmer, brothers, Tyler Godwin and Riley Clark, and his daughter, Mia Flores, all of Sioux Falls, SD. Extended family of numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Preceded in death by his father, Lars A. Godwin; grandmother, Lois J. Olsen; grandfather, Gerald E. Olsen.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to:
United Gospel Mission, 701 E 8th Street, Sioux Falls, SD 57103; NAMI South Dakota, PO Box 88808, Sioux Falls, SD 57109; St. John American Lutheran, 1912 W 13th St, Sioux Falls, SD 57104.
Published in The Argus Leader from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2020