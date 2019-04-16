Resources
Garvin - The funeral service for Sylvan TeKrony, 61, of Garvin, will be at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at the First Congregational Church of Garvin. Visitation will be Tuesday from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. with a 7:00 p.m. prayer service at the Life Remembrance Center - Horvath Funeral Service in Tracy. Visitation will continue from 9:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the church in Garvin. Interment will take place at the Evergreen Cemetery in Rural Clear Lake, SD, at a later date.

Sylvan went to be with his Savior on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, SD. He is survived by his wife, Denise TeKrony of Garvin, parents Henry and Henrietta TeKrony of Estelline, SD, sister Joanne "Joey" (and husband Daniel) Elenbaas of Helena, MT, brothers Arlan TeKrony of Volga, SD and Norman "Norm" (and wife, Candace) TeKrony of Sioux Center, IA, an uncle, aunts, nieces and nephews. He is also survived by Denise's parents, Dennis and Marilyn Christensen of Garvin, and brother-in-law Scott (and wife Julie) Christensen and family of Savage, MN, and his beloved dog, Brownie.
Published in The Argus Leader on Apr. 16, 2019
