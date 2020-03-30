|
Sylvia E Palmer
Sioux Falls - Sylvia Edith (Larsen) Palmer died in her sleep at home on 3-28-2020 at the age of 86 years, 9 months. She was born to Ida & Henry Larsen in Madison, SD on 6-27-1933. She was married to Bruce Otis Palmer on 2-2-1952, and together had 5 children: Gene, Star, Dana, Lisa & Jason between 1952 and 1975. Sylvia worked as a waitress at the North Truck Haven and later, the Cracked Pot Restaurant on Minnesota Avenue in Sioux Falls. She is preceded in death by her parents, Ida (Voeltz) and Henry Larsen, her younger brothers (Clifford and Antoine Larson), her husband, Bruce Palmer, two grandsons (Gene's) Tyler & Lawson Palmer, and one great-grandson (in Star's family), Addicus Standing. Survivors include two sisters-in-law, Lucille (Palmer, Palmquist) & Jack Mohn of Sun City West, AZ, and Ilene (Jack, now deceased) Palmer of Madison, WI. Missing her most are her children and their families: Gene & Jeanne Palmer of Sioux Falls SD, Jessica & Tyler Bowden & son, Milo Bowden of Madison WI, and Dan Langdon of Sioux Falls. Star (Palmer) & Bob Herion, Angela & Aaron Standing & their sons Daxton, Griffith and Jager (Sioux Falls, SD), Dana & Susan (Hansen) Palmer and Susan's children John Galt Hansen & Nathan Genetzky. Lisa (Palmer) White and her family: Brittney (White) & Mike Fletcher, Myaa & Braxtonn Fletcher (Sioux Falls, Paris (White) & Kyle Heyer (Larchwood IA) and LeVan White, II. Private family services will be held at a future date. Condolences may be sent to Palmers, 4404 S. Apple Pl., Sioux Falls, SD 57105. www.harrisburgchapel.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Mar. 30 to Apr. 5, 2020