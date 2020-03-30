Services
Anderson-Jones-Corcoran Funeral Home
110 W Willow St
Harrisburg, SD 57032
(605) 376-7047
Resources
More Obituaries for Sylvia Palmer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sylvia E. Palmer


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sylvia E. Palmer Obituary
Sylvia E Palmer

Sioux Falls - Sylvia Edith (Larsen) Palmer died in her sleep at home on 3-28-2020 at the age of 86 years, 9 months. She was born to Ida & Henry Larsen in Madison, SD on 6-27-1933. She was married to Bruce Otis Palmer on 2-2-1952, and together had 5 children: Gene, Star, Dana, Lisa & Jason between 1952 and 1975. Sylvia worked as a waitress at the North Truck Haven and later, the Cracked Pot Restaurant on Minnesota Avenue in Sioux Falls. She is preceded in death by her parents, Ida (Voeltz) and Henry Larsen, her younger brothers (Clifford and Antoine Larson), her husband, Bruce Palmer, two grandsons (Gene's) Tyler & Lawson Palmer, and one great-grandson (in Star's family), Addicus Standing. Survivors include two sisters-in-law, Lucille (Palmer, Palmquist) & Jack Mohn of Sun City West, AZ, and Ilene (Jack, now deceased) Palmer of Madison, WI. Missing her most are her children and their families: Gene & Jeanne Palmer of Sioux Falls SD, Jessica & Tyler Bowden & son, Milo Bowden of Madison WI, and Dan Langdon of Sioux Falls. Star (Palmer) & Bob Herion, Angela & Aaron Standing & their sons Daxton, Griffith and Jager (Sioux Falls, SD), Dana & Susan (Hansen) Palmer and Susan's children John Galt Hansen & Nathan Genetzky. Lisa (Palmer) White and her family: Brittney (White) & Mike Fletcher, Myaa & Braxtonn Fletcher (Sioux Falls, Paris (White) & Kyle Heyer (Larchwood IA) and LeVan White, II. Private family services will be held at a future date. Condolences may be sent to Palmers, 4404 S. Apple Pl., Sioux Falls, SD 57105. www.harrisburgchapel.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Mar. 30 to Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sylvia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -