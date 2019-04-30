|
|
Sylvia Wallenstein
Sioux Falls - Sylvia I. Wallenstein, age 100, of Sioux Falls, SD passed away on Friday, April 26, 2019 at Ava's Hospice House in Sioux Falls. Funeral Services will be 11:00 AM Thursday, May 2, 2019 at The Little Stone Church. Visitation will be from 5:00 - 7 :00 PM on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls, SD.
Grateful for sharing her life are her son, Dan Wallenstein and his wife, Martha of Sioux Falls; daughter-in-law, Terrie Wallenstein of Sioux Falls; six grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and a host of additional relatives and friends.
Sylvia was preceded in death by her husband, George Wallenstein; her son, Gary Wallenstein; infant daughter; her parents, Jerry and Effie (Nuttbrock) Bossman; infant granddaughter, Jessica Wallenstein; and grandson, Todd Pitchford.
Published in The Argus Leader on Apr. 30, 2019