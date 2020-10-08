Tamee SandvallSioux Falls - Tamee Sandvall age 51 of Sioux Falls, passed away Wednesday October 7, 2020 at Sanford Medical Center. Family will greet friends from 3:00-5:00 PM Sunday October 11, 2020 at Miller Funeral Home, 507 S. Main Avenue. A private family memorial service will be held at Our Savior's Lutheran Church. Memorials may be directed toward a college fund for her daughter in care of the family.Grateful for having shared her life are her husband, Keith; her daughter Jada, both of Sioux Falls; her mother, Vikki Farrand, Sioux Falls; and her sister Shelie (Travis) Vacek, Tea, SD; and her parents in-law, Curtis and Elaine Sandvall, Sioux Falls; brother and sister in-law, Brian and Rebecca Sandvall and their children, Jacob and Katie, of DeBary, FL; and a host of other relatives and friends.She was preceded in death by her father Lyle Farrand.