1/1
Tamee Sandvall
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Tamee's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Tamee Sandvall

Sioux Falls - Tamee Sandvall age 51 of Sioux Falls, passed away Wednesday October 7, 2020 at Sanford Medical Center. Family will greet friends from 3:00-5:00 PM Sunday October 11, 2020 at Miller Funeral Home, 507 S. Main Avenue. A private family memorial service will be held at Our Savior's Lutheran Church. Memorials may be directed toward a college fund for her daughter in care of the family.

Grateful for having shared her life are her husband, Keith; her daughter Jada, both of Sioux Falls; her mother, Vikki Farrand, Sioux Falls; and her sister Shelie (Travis) Vacek, Tea, SD; and her parents in-law, Curtis and Elaine Sandvall, Sioux Falls; brother and sister in-law, Brian and Rebecca Sandvall and their children, Jacob and Katie, of DeBary, FL; and a host of other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father Lyle Farrand.

www.millerfh.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Argus Leader from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Miller Funeral Home - Downtown
507 South Main Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57104
(605) 336-2640
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Miller Funeral Home - Downtown

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved