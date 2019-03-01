|
|
Tami M. Crate
Sioux Falls - Tami M. Crate, 54, Sioux Falls, died suddenly, Wednesday, February 27, 2019, from long term health issues at her home.
A Celebration of Life for Tami will be Saturday, March 2, 2019, from 1-3pm at Post 15, Sioux Falls American Legion.
Tami will be greatly missed by her parents, Rod and Lena Weisbeck, Sioux Falls; and two brothers, Rick (Linda) Tanner and Mike (Susan) Tanner, both Sioux Falls.
Full obit at www.heartlandfunerals.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Mar. 1, 2019