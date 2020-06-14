Tania Larson
Sioux Falls - Tania M. Larson, age 66 passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis, MN with family at her side. Funeral Services will be 2:00 PM Friday, June 19, 2020 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls. Visitation will be on Thursday, June 18, 2020 from 2:00-8:00 PM also at the funeral home. For the full obituary, guestbook, and livestream link visit georgeboom.com
Grateful for sharing her life are her children, Emilie Persson and her husband, Todd, Kris Perkins and his wife, Alejandra; her mom, Lois Larson; five grandchildren, Laynie, Ellie, Charlie, Pierce, and Karter; brother, Allan Larson; sister, Kris Golden and her husband, Larry; niece, Darci Golden all of Sioux Falls; nephew, Scott Golden of Grand Island, NE; and a host of many other relatives and close friends.
Tania was preceded in death by her father, Charles E. Larson.
Published in Argus Leader from Jun. 14 to Jun. 17, 2020.