Tanner Nash
1988 - 2020
Tanner Nash

Sioux Falls - Tanner Mitchell Nash, age 32, died November 4, 2020, at Sanford Hospital. Tanner suffered a heart attack after playing hockey, his lifelong passion.

Tanner was born June 3, 1988, in Sioux Falls, SD to Patricia and Randall Nash. He was raised in Brookings, SD and graduated from Brookings High School in 2006.Tanner attended SDSU, USF and STI, receiving his BA Degree in Business in 2012 and currently a realtor in Sioux Falls, SD.

On August 24, 2013, he was united in marriage to Angela Heinz of Brookings, SD. Residing in Sioux Falls, they soon became the loving parents to their two children, Mya and Cohen, ages 5 and 3. Tanner touched the lives of so many with his passion for life, family and friends and a true blessing to all. We will always remember Tanner's voice, as he laughed and cried with us. We will always remember Tanner's compassion and his caring acts. We will always remember Tanner's love for family and the closeness they all shared. He loved spending his weekends at the Lake Madison, vacations in Lake Havasu and many family destinations and friend staycations!

Grateful for sharing his life with surviving wife Angela and their 2 children, Mya and Cohen; his mom, Patti and stepfather, Troy DuBois of Brookings, SD; his father and mother-in law, Tim and Sheri Heinz; brother, Tyler Nash of Brookings, SD.; brothers-in-law Philip (Kelly) of Mesquite, TX. and Trevor (Alyssa) Heinz of Omaha; step-sisters, Heather (Matt) Neil of San Diego, Sarah Dubois of Prior Lake, MN. And Gabby Dubois of San Diego; aunts, Terri Bourneand and Mary (Gary) Widmann both of Sioux Falls, SD; uncles, Rod Nash, of Vancouver, WA. And Rick (Lori) Brown of Portland, OR; along with several cousins.

He was preceded in death by his father, Randall Nash; grandparents, Wayland and Evon Mitchell of Sioux Falls, SD and John and Kay Nash of New Prague, MN.

Funeral service will be held at 3:00 pm with family present to greet friends beginning at 1:00 pm on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Miller Funeral Home - Southside Chapel, 7400 S. Minnesota Ave., Sioux Falls, SD.

www.MillerFH.com






Published in Argus Leader from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
10
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Miller Funeral Home - Southside
