Tanner SchultzSioux Falls - Tanner Schultz, 24 of Sioux Falls, passed away Saturday, August 8, 2020.Tanner was a loving father, cherished son, fond brother and a dear friend. He will greatly be missed.Grateful for having shared his life are his daughter, Sophia and her mother, Nataliya; mother, Marcia Leonard; Father, Kip (Amy) Schultz; brothers, Tyler and Trevor Schultz; sister, Taylor Schultz; step-sister, Sami (Peter) Fischer; grandparents, Jean Leonard, Bruce (Marti) Leonard and Ellen Schultz; Godchildren, Jovee and Milo Leiferman; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.Tanner is preceded in death by his grandfather, Harold Schultz; uncle, Jerry Schultz; and Godson, Baby Ryan, Jr.Visitation with family present 5:00 -7:00 pm Thursday, August 13, 2020 and funeral service 10:00 am Friday, August 14, 2020 at Miller Southside Chapel, 7400 S. Minnesota Ave. Interment to follow at Woodlawn Cemetery, Sioux Falls.