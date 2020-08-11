1/
Tanner Schultz
Tanner Schultz

Sioux Falls - Tanner Schultz, 24 of Sioux Falls, passed away Saturday, August 8, 2020.

Tanner was a loving father, cherished son, fond brother and a dear friend. He will greatly be missed.

Grateful for having shared his life are his daughter, Sophia and her mother, Nataliya; mother, Marcia Leonard; Father, Kip (Amy) Schultz; brothers, Tyler and Trevor Schultz; sister, Taylor Schultz; step-sister, Sami (Peter) Fischer; grandparents, Jean Leonard, Bruce (Marti) Leonard and Ellen Schultz; Godchildren, Jovee and Milo Leiferman; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Tanner is preceded in death by his grandfather, Harold Schultz; uncle, Jerry Schultz; and Godson, Baby Ryan, Jr.

Visitation with family present 5:00 -7:00 pm Thursday, August 13, 2020 and funeral service 10:00 am Friday, August 14, 2020 at Miller Southside Chapel, 7400 S. Minnesota Ave. Interment to follow at Woodlawn Cemetery, Sioux Falls.

www.MillerFH.com






Published in Argus Leader from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
