Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Grace Lutheran Church
Luverne, SD
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
10:30 AM
Grace Lutheran Church
Luverne, SD
Tanya Stroh Obituary
Luverne - Age 37, died Monday, Feb.18, 2019 at the Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls following a brain aneurysm. Visitation will be Sunday, Feb. 24, from 3 - 7 PM at Grace Lutheran Church in Luverne. Funeral service will be Monday, Feb. 25, at 10:30 AM at the church. Burial will follow at Maplewood Cemetery in Luverne.

Taylor is survived by her husband, Mike; three children, Jacob and Joshua Stroh of Luverne, and Taylor Heck (friend, Zac Peters) of Sioux Falls; granddaughter, Madison Fodness; parents, Debbie (Mark) Emery and Larry Reverts of Luverne; four siblings, Traci Gyberg (friend, Tim Hieronimus) of Adrian, MN, Terri Baker of Luverne, Ben (Misty) Reverts, of Elkhorn, NE, and Cody (Karissa) Reverts of Adrian; four step-siblings; many nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

To view full obituary, video tribute or sign an online registry, visit www.hartquistfuneral.com.
Published in The Argus Leader on Feb. 22, 2019
Remember
