Tate William Spier
Quantico - PFC. Tate William Spier, age 19, passed away in a car accident on Friday, August 16, 2019 at the United States Marine Corp. Headquarters in Quantico, Virginia.
Tate was born June 12th, 2000 in Littleton, CO during one of the largest forest fires in Colorado history. Of course, he had to make sure something huge was going on when he entered the world! He spent his childhood in Littleton and then Sartell, MN from age 5 to 12. With his curious nature, he had to go around the entire neighborhood and introduce himself saying, "Hello, my name is Tate, T-A-T-E." Making the rounds every day and reporting back on the goings on, making friends with any and every one along the way! He spent every waking moment outside playing nerf guns, swimming and exploring on his beloved bike; a ball of energy ready go from sunup to sundown.
In 2012, his family relocated to Sioux Falls, SD where he jumped right into life as an outgoing 7th grader at Memorial Middle School. Then off to Roosevelt High School where he played Football, threw shotput on the Track team and excelled in Powerlifting where he placed 2nd in the State competition for his weight class. He lived an exuberant high-schooler's life and loved hanging with his friends. With his maturity level, (since he was 4 years old, we always said he was 4 going on 40) he held several part time jobs throughout his high school years. He graduated from High School in June 2018 and was already chomping at the bit for the next step of his life.
Since Tate was in 1st grade, he always aspired to be a US Marine. When he graduated high school, he started the physical and mental preparations to go thru the qualifications/testing phases required. He was accepted and officially sworn in on September 11th, 2018. Then shipped off to Marine Corp Recruit Depot in San Diego, CA on November 11th to begin 13 weeks of intense training. He passed the final rigors of the Crucible, which is a 3-day, little food and sleep and 45-mile hike to earn his Eagle, Globe and Anchor which signifies that he is now and forever will be a US Marine. After bootcamp, he was assigned to Infantry Training Battalion at Camp Pendleton, CA where he excelled in marksmanship and was his platoon grenadier. With ITB completed, he was selected for Marine Corp Embassy Security Group training in Quantico, VA. During this training cycle is when his life ended abruptly and far too soon. For the last 9 months of his life, Tate was doing EXACTLY what he dreamt of doing since he was a little man.
Tate is survived by his parents: Russ & Elizabeth Spier (Chommie), his brothers: Morgan, Griffin and Sawyer, all in Sioux Falls. Grandparents: Elden & Glennis Spier and Donna Chommie of Bismarck, ND. Preceded in death by grandparents: Glenn and Agnes (Sam) Hillestad and Peter W. Chommie.
All Memorials and Donations will be used for a scholarship fund under Tate's name for the Roosevelt H.S. football program to help players not able to afford camps and activities.
Tate is/was like a shooting star, shining bright, moving at lightspeed and gone FAR too soon.
He would want everyone to remember both of these: "Go Big or Go Home" & "It Is What It Is"!
A Celebration of Tate will begin 11:00 am Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Holy Cross Lutheran Church. Visitation with the family will begin a half hour prior to service time.
Published in The Argus Leader on Sept. 1, 2019