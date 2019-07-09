|
Tavian M. Shaw
Sioux Falls - Tavian M. Shaw, 18, died Sat., July 6, 2019 as the result of an auto accident. His funeral service will be 10 AM Sat., July 13 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls. Visitation begins at 5 PM Fri., July 12 at the funeral home, where the family will greet friends from 5-7 PM.
Survivors include his parents, Ronyell and Rebecca Shaw, Sioux Falls; his grandparents, JoAnn Dyer, Orlando, FL, Charlie Shaw, Orlando, FL, Marvin and Linda Sharkey, Brandon, SD; aunts and uncles, Shantelle Shaw, Atlanta, GA, Tiffany Shaw, Orlando, FL, Vera Reese, Orlando, FL, Bobbi Jo (Denzil) Smith, Sioux Falls; a great-uncle, Charlie Fortson, Orlando, FL; cousins, Kalynn, Preston (Jordan), Mara, Jaelyn, Rylee, Michelle, Vicky; and several other aunts, uncles and cousins. Obit and online guestbook at georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader on July 9, 2019