Services
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
(605) 336-1454
Resources
More Obituaries for Tavian Shaw
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tavian M. Shaw

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Tavian M. Shaw Obituary
Tavian M. Shaw

Sioux Falls - Tavian M. Shaw, 18, died Sat., July 6, 2019 as the result of an auto accident. His funeral service will be 10 AM Sat., July 13 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls. Visitation begins at 5 PM Fri., July 12 at the funeral home, where the family will greet friends from 5-7 PM.

Survivors include his parents, Ronyell and Rebecca Shaw, Sioux Falls; his grandparents, JoAnn Dyer, Orlando, FL, Charlie Shaw, Orlando, FL, Marvin and Linda Sharkey, Brandon, SD; aunts and uncles, Shantelle Shaw, Atlanta, GA, Tiffany Shaw, Orlando, FL, Vera Reese, Orlando, FL, Bobbi Jo (Denzil) Smith, Sioux Falls; a great-uncle, Charlie Fortson, Orlando, FL; cousins, Kalynn, Preston (Jordan), Mara, Jaelyn, Rylee, Michelle, Vicky; and several other aunts, uncles and cousins. Obit and online guestbook at georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader on July 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now