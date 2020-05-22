Services
Weiland Funeral Chapel
320 N Egan Ave
Madison, SD 57042
(605) 256-2870
Resources
More Obituaries for Ted Betz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ted Betz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ted Betz Obituary
Ted Betz

Montrose, CO - Ted Betz, 53, of Montrose, CO, passed away Monday, May 18, 2020.

At this time, there will be a memorial service planned at a later date for friends and family. An inurnment will take place in St. Thomas Cemetery, Madison, SD.

Ted Joseph Betz was born July 4, 1966 in Madison, SD to John & Carrol (Doblar) Betz.

He enjoyed playing golf and watching sports such as the NFL and college basketball. Ted was also an avid movie watcher. Ted graduated high school from Sacred Heart High School in Salina, KS and graduated college with a Bachelors degree from the University of Kansas.

Ted managed and owned a transformer company called Betz Transformers. Betz Transformers was started in 1990 in Olathe, Colorado, and Ted managed it for more than 25 years.

He is survived in death by his three sons-Tyler (Kassandra) and granddaughter Addison of Phoenix, AZ; Jacob Betz of Denver, CO and Keenan Betz of Galveston, TX; his parents-John Betz of Salina, KS and Carrol Betz of Sioux Falls, SD; his brothers-Anthony Betz of Pratt, KS and Timothy Betz of Salina, KS.

Ted was preceded in death by his sister-Amy and grandparents-Bert & Mary Doblar and Don & Gertrude Betz.
Published in The Argus Leader from May 22 to May 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ted's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -