Services
George Boom Funeral Home - Brandon Valley Location
2500 East Aspen Boulevard
Brandon, SD 57005
(605) 582-7473
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
George Boom Funeral Home - Brandon Valley Location
2500 East Aspen Boulevard
Brandon, SD 57005
Wake
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
7:00 PM
George Boom Funeral Home - Brandon Valley Location
2500 East Aspen Boulevard
Brandon, SD 57005
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Risen Savior Catholic Church
Brandon , SD
Tera Michelle Campbell Obituary
Tera Michelle Campbell

Brandon - Tera Michelle Campbell, 45, died on Feb. 3, 2019 at Ava's House by Sanford in Sioux Falls, SD. Tera's family will be present to greet friends for visitation on Thursday at George Boom Funeral Chapel in Brandon from 5-7 PM with a liturgical wake service at 7 PM. Funeral Mass will be 11 AM on Friday, Feb. 8, 2019 at Risen Savior Catholic Church in Brandon.

Tera is survived by her husband, Chad F. Campbell, Brandon, SD; 2 children: Carly & William Campbell, Brandon, SD; parents, Richard & Janet Holst of Inver Grove Heights MN; sister, Pam Pittman, 3 brothers: Mark (Julie) Holst, John (Michelle) Holst, and Jim (Li) Holst; her father and mother-in-law: Jerry and Vicky Campbell of Farmington, MN; Chad's siblings: Charlie (Michelle) Campbell and Jenna (Matt) Allerson; many beloved nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, many great friends and two puppies: Fonzie and Erin. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents: William and Hazel Holst; maternal grandparents, Louis and Mildred Williams; and a four-legged family member, Goldie.

A more complete obituary is available at www.georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader on Feb. 6, 2019
