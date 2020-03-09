|
Teresa Jo Benson
Lyons - Teresa Jo Benson, age 71, of Lyons, passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020, at Ava's House in Sioux Falls. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 AM Friday, March 13, 2020, at St. Joseph the Workman Catholic Church at Huntimer, rural Colton. Visitation will be from 5-7:00 PM Thursday, March 12, 2020 at the church, with a Prayer Service beginning at 7:00 PM with a Rosary to follow. Interment will be in the Benton Lutheran Cemetery, rural Crooks. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Lyons Fire Department or the St. Joseph Huntimer Parish.
Teresa Jo (Oppold) Benson was born on September 9th, 1948, in Sioux Falls, to Bernard Paul and Lois Mildred (Linton) Oppold. She grew up on Sunny Flat Farm near Harrisburg, SD; happily, attended Radar District 54 Country School with her sisters and graduated from Harrisburg High School in 1966. At an early age, Teresa and her sister, Pam were an accomplished duo, playing the accordion together as their Daddy had hoped - at everything from High School Homecoming and Graduations, anniversary parties, Sioux Falls College, and the Sioux Falls Orpheum.
Teresa attended the South Dakota School of Hairstyling, graduating in 1967. She became the Lead Instructor for many years, cherished and loved by all her students and clients. On April 25, 1970, she married the love of her life, Roger Leroy Benson. Together, they made a beautiful life raising their children and were role models of love for all, sharing a life of over 50 years together.
Roger and Teresa's home was incredibly welcome to all visitors for coffee, care, and great conversations around the kitchen table; her beautiful spirit was inclusive to all. Teresa met everyone with a smile, selflessly giving of herself in kind and gentle ways; her love rippled through her kids, grandkids, family, and friends. She was happiest when taking care of others, doing many small things with great love, including the beautiful handwritten notes and cards cherished by all. Teresa touched many lives over the years - it is just who she was.
Teresa served as a United States Postal Service (USPS) PMR and Postmaster in Lyons, SD for 25 years, retiring in 2014. She also abundantly gave of her time in service to the Lyons community, and was a committed Tri-Valley Mustang fan along with anything her grandchildren were a part of. Incredibly important to her, she led the Catechism/CCD program and Summer Bible School at St. Joseph the Workman Parish with record attendance year after year! She also was a member of the Catholic Daughters of America.
Teresa gracefully fought a long, courageous battle with cancer, never letting it affect her spirit. Alongside Roger, they met life with strength, love and patience and are now dancing together in Heaven to "My Girl" once again.
Grateful for having shared her life, Teresa is survived by her children: Jamen (Jackie) Benson, Lyons, Jennifer (Michael) Reecy, Dell Rapids, and Janelle (Andrew) Sikora, Spencer, IA; grandchildren: Trevor Benson, Brady Benson, Kiley Reecy, Lane Reecy, Luke Reecy, Paige Sikora, and Benson Sikora; mother, Lois Oppold, Sioux Falls, six siblings, Dianne Bossman, Sioux Falls, Pamela Richards (Scott) Sandy, UT, Jill Oppold, Montrose, Paulette Frislie, Canton, Kathy Becker (Steve), Sioux Falls; brother Todd Oppold (Yvonne), Sioux Falls; her sister-in-law, Leila Rehfeld (Keith), Hudson, WI, and brother-in-law Robert Benson, Colorado Springs, CO; and many nieces and nephews, cousins, godchildren, relatives, and cherished friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Roger Benson, father, Bernard Oppold, her mother-in-law, LaVina (Polzin) Benson, father-in-law, Leroy Benson, three sisters, Jacqueline Oppold, Rosemary Oppold, Marsha Oppold; two nephews, Benjamin Becker, Gary Ericson; and two brothers-in-law, Marvin Bossman and Steve Frislie.
