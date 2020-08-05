Terrance EganSioux Falls - Terrance L. Egan, 67, of Sioux Falls, SD passed away on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 after his battle with declining health.Private family services were held.Terrance Leo Egan, son of Francis and Lucille (Kunkle) Egan, was born November 17, 1952 in Sioux Falls, SD. Raised and educated in Sioux Falls where he graduated from Washington High School in 1971. He worked as a repairman for his father at Sioux Falls Radiator. Terry entered the US Air Force, and following his honorable discharge he continued to work for his father. He attended National College of Business for two years earning his Associates of Arts degree in Computer Science. He worked as a computer programmer for a time and began working as a Night Auditor for several hotels in the area.Terry enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, and being around the water. He always enjoyed motorcycle riding. In later years, had taken to writing poetry.Grateful for having shared his life are his daughter, Stacie Egan and her children Oneill and Sutton, Harrisburg, SD; his siblings, Connie (Chuck) Malone, Sioux Falls, SD, Susan Sokolich, Old Tappan, NJ, Lisa (Tim) Fraser, Sioux Falls, SD; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends; and his special canine companion and best buddy, Jack.Terry was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Patrick Egan; and a sister, Rebecca Egan.