1/1
Terrance Egan
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Terrance's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Terrance Egan

Sioux Falls - Terrance L. Egan, 67, of Sioux Falls, SD passed away on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 after his battle with declining health.

Private family services were held.

Terrance Leo Egan, son of Francis and Lucille (Kunkle) Egan, was born November 17, 1952 in Sioux Falls, SD. Raised and educated in Sioux Falls where he graduated from Washington High School in 1971. He worked as a repairman for his father at Sioux Falls Radiator. Terry entered the US Air Force, and following his honorable discharge he continued to work for his father. He attended National College of Business for two years earning his Associates of Arts degree in Computer Science. He worked as a computer programmer for a time and began working as a Night Auditor for several hotels in the area.

Terry enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, and being around the water. He always enjoyed motorcycle riding. In later years, had taken to writing poetry.

Grateful for having shared his life are his daughter, Stacie Egan and her children Oneill and Sutton, Harrisburg, SD; his siblings, Connie (Chuck) Malone, Sioux Falls, SD, Susan Sokolich, Old Tappan, NJ, Lisa (Tim) Fraser, Sioux Falls, SD; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends; and his special canine companion and best buddy, Jack.

Terry was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Patrick Egan; and a sister, Rebecca Egan.

www.millerfh.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Argus Leader from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Miller Funeral Home - Downtown
507 South Main Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57104
(605) 336-2640
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Miller Funeral Home - Downtown

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved