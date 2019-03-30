Services
Wight & Comes Funeral Chapel
1111 4th St NE
Watertown, SD 57201
(605) 886-5876
Terrance Neal Kranzler

Watertown - Terrance Neal Kranzler, 77 of Watertown, SD, died March 26, 2019 in Watertown. There will be no service at this time, however there will be a Family Celebration at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Glacial Lakes Humane Society, P.O. Box 1701, Watertown, SD 57201.

He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Julie; his children, Jerrod (Lisa) Kranzler of Huron, SD, Jennifer Kranzler of Denver, CO and Joshua Kranzler of Denver, CO; grandchildren, Madeline and Max of Huron, SD; siblings, Greta (John) Matheny of Hendersonville, TN, Steve (Linda) Kranzler of Sioux Falls, SD and Craig (Tricia) Kranzler of Eugene, OR.

Arrangements by Wight & Comes Funeral Chapel, www.wightandcomes.com.
Published in The Argus Leader on Mar. 30, 2019
