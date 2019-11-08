Services
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
10:30 AM
Terrel "Terry" Sohre


1943 - 2019
Terrel "Terry" Sohre Obituary
Terrel "Terry" Sohre

Sioux Falls - Terry Sohre, 76, of Sioux Falls, SD, passed away on November 6, 2019 at Sanford Hospital.

Terrel L. Sohre was born May 22, 1943, in Mankato, MN, to Harry and Ione (LaCroix) Sohre. He attended Mankato High School, graduating in 1961. Following high school, he attended Mankato State University where he received his Bachelor's degree. Terry moved to Sioux Falls in 1989 to be close to his son Tom.

Terry enjoyed the outdoors; staying active with walking, tennis and pickle ball; and watching baseball. But his greatest joy came from spending time with his grandchildren. Terry was a member of Memorial Lutheran Church.

Grateful for having shared his life are his son, Tom and daughter-in-law Jen, and his grandchildren, Landon and Claire, of Sioux Falls, SD. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Ione Sohre.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Miller Southside Chapel, 7400 S Minnesota Avenue, with interment at Woodlawn Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Miller Southside on Monday evening from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. with the family present to greet friends.

Memorials may be directed to Sioux Falls Lutheran School. www.millerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019
